InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Prologis makes up approximately 1.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $106.92. 45,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

