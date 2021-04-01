Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 797,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $409.89 million, a PE ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,562,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $735,991. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.