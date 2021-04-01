Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $738.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $740.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $744.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

