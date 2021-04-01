Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

PIE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 785,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,171. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

