Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $43.05.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.