Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $925.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

