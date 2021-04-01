Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $180.86 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

