Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter.

IQI opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

