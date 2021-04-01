Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 278.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

