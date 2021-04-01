Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $89.02.

