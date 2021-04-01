Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (AYI, BP, BTAI, COP, CVX, DK, FLT, HES, HFC, JAZZ)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 1st:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $133.00 to $181.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $305.00 to $350.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $150.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $49.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $141.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $61.00 to $66.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

