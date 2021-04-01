Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lear (LEA)

Lear (NYSE: LEA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2021 – Lear is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Lear is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Lear had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

3/17/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

2/8/2021 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.13. The stock had a trading volume of 296,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,692. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.28. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

