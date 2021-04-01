Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Translate Bio (TBIO)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO):

  • 3/29/2021 – Translate Bio had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.
  • 3/24/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – Translate Bio had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – Translate Bio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2021 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.
  • 3/19/2021 – Translate Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
  • 3/18/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2021 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
  • 3/18/2021 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
  • 3/18/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “
  • 2/5/2021 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Translate Bio stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Translate Bio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

