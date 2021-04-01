Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (ALGS, AZRX, BAC, CFG, CRNX, CSSE, EDAP, EQ, EYEN, FITB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 1st:
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.
AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $365.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $310.00.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $142.00.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $161.00.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $122.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00.
Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.
