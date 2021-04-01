Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 669 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 239,590 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMG opened at $34.33 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

