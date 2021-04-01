Investors Buy Large Volume of SailPoint Technologies Put Options (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 648% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

NYSE SAIL traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. 5,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,058.94 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

