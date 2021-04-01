Investors Purchase High Volume of ANGI Homeservices Call Options (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 34,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average daily volume of 3,600 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 5,724,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,459.46 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,470.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,376 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.