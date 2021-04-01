Investors Purchase High Volume of Phillips 66 Partners Call Options (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,295 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the average daily volume of 1,799 call options.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

