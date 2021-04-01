Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 797 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,023% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 94,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

