Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,031 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,154% compared to the average daily volume of 162 call options.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

NYSE SAIL traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,388.61 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

