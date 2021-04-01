Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Investors Title by 569.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITIC opened at $166.00 on Thursday. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $194.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $314.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

