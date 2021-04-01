Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Up 14.6% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $13,697.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00640221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.