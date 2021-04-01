Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

