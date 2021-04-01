ION Hits Market Cap of $726,870.74 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 125.3% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $726,870.74 and $5,370.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00249337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.20 or 0.03499700 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,558,145 coins and its circulating supply is 13,658,145 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

