IOST (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $415.24 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $874.98 million and approximately $415.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00032434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00640985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

