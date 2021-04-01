IOTA Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $174.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

VITE (VITE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00065082 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.