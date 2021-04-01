IoTeX (IOTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80.27 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. IoTeX has a market cap of $473.31 million and approximately $80.27 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.00635237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

