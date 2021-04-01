Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 91,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,707,042 shares.The stock last traded at $32.91 and had previously closed at $31.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after buying an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,618,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.