IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,396 shares during the period. IQ 500 International ETF accounts for approximately 16.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 102.54% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $239,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,998. IQ 500 International ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 500 International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 500 International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.