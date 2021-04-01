IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,396 shares during the period. IQ 500 International ETF accounts for approximately 16.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 102.54% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $239,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,998. IQ 500 International ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

