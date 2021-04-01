IQ.cash (IQ) Market Cap Hits $436,528.76

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One IQ.cash token can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $436,528.76 and $166,535.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.00389098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00799682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00089812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029062 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

