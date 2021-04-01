IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.89-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.53.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $193.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 212.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.