iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies comprises about 1.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.59% of iRhythm Technologies worth $40,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $479,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $358,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,175,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 308.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.39. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,500. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

