IRISnet One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.02 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $203.83 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,010,642,488 coins and its circulating supply is 973,062,340 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.