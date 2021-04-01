Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.