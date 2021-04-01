ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ISAT stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. ISA Internationale has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

ISA Internationale Company Profile

ISA Internationale, Inc, a business development company, provides management consulting services to assist American client companies in complying with the reporting requirements to the government and in communicating with shareholders, customers, and the public, as well as the accessing of needed growth capital.

