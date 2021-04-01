iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,978,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,078,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.38. The company had a trading volume of 337,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,884. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.