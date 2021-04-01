iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347,199 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.39% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

