iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.