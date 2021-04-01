iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter.

CMF stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

