iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $100.73.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.