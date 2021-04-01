iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,448 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

