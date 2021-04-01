iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000.

NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

