iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Decreased by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,651 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,536,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 276,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

