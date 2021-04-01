iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

