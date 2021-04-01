iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.91. 21,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,696. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

