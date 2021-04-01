iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $237.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.46. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $240.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.