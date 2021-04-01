iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

IVV traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.52. 158,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.62 and a fifty-two week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

