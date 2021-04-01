iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,139,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,365,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $3.44 on Thursday, hitting $401.26. 335,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,257. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.62 and a twelve month high of $399.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

