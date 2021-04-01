iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,491 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $40,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

