Italo Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 47.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar. Italo has a market cap of $31,755.04 and $1,240.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00323318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.00737236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00029912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,739,872 coins and its circulating supply is 17,739,872 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.